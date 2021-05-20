Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Badge 99 has established himself as one of the most recognizable names amongst the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator has amassed an enormous fanbase on his YouTube channel and currently boasts a subscriber count of 5.67 million.

This article looks at Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information.

Also read: Free Fire Indian region redeem code for today (May 19th): List of free rewards revealed

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Badge 99 has competed in 8431 squad games and has a win tally of 1465, adding up to a win percentage of 17.37%. He has accumulated 22627 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in 1994 duo matches and has come out on top on 186 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.32%. In these games, he has eliminated 4330 foes, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has featured in 1145 solo games and has bettered his foes in 84 of those, ensuring a win ratio of about 7.33%. With a K/D ratio of 2.66, he has 2822 kills.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has 10 squad matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 7 of them, having a win rate of 70.00%. He has racked up 59 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 19.67.

Apart from this, he is yet to take part in a ranked duo or solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel and views

Badge 99 has been creating videos related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel for over two years. Now, he has 294 videos and 566 million views combined.

(Image via Social Blade)

In the last 30 days, he has secured the loyalties of 540 thousand new subscribers and 70.85 million views combined. Readers can tap here to visit the channel.

His social media handles

Given below are the links to Badge 99’s social media handles:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel stats, and more in May 2021