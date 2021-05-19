Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel stats, and more in May 2021

Sujan Roy Mistri, popularly known by his IGN Gyan Sujan, is one of India's most successful Free Fire streamers. He was named on the list of most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

Gyan Sujan has 1871 videos on his YouTube channel, with a massive 1.23 billion views and 9.72 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and several other details as of May 2021.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 17975 squad games and has emerged victorious in 6449 of them, maintaining a win rate of 35.87%. He eliminated 62325 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.41 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 496 Booyahs in 2133 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 23.25%. With 5817 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1384 solo matches and has triumphed in 159 of them, making his win rate 11.48%. He racked up 2330 kills a K/D ratio of 1.90 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has won 4 of the 35 ranked squad games that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 11.42%. He has 104 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

The content creator has also played 2 ranked duo matches and has a 50% win rate. He registered 12 frags at a K/D ratio of 12 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Gyan Sujan’s earnings as per SocialBlade

As reported by SocialBlade, Gyan Sujan's monthly earnings are in the range of $29K and $463.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be between $347.5K and $5.6M.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming started his YouTube journey back in late 2017. He initially uploaded Clash of Clans videos but later switched to Free Fire.

As mentioned before, his channel currently has 9.72 million subscribers and 1.23 billion views combined. The channel has garnered 580k subscribers and 115 million views in the last 30 days.

Gyan Sujan’s subscriber and view count

Click here to visit Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook page: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

