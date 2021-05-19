Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 19th): Free Shuffling emote, Leap of Faith Surfboard and more

Using redeem codes in Free Fire is arguably the best way for players to obtain in-game items at no cost.

The developers of the game periodically release redeem codes on their social media handles. These codes are made up of 12 characters, which include both letters and numbers

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 19th)

India server

Guitar Basher, Water Fest 2021 amd Leap of Faith Surfboard

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

Shuffling emote and 10x magic cube fragments

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Redeem code for Famas Moonwalk loot crate has been released

FF8M82QK7C2M: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

The redeem codes provided above will only work for players on the specified servers. Players in any other region/server will not be able to use them to collect rewards. They will face the following error if they try to use them:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

How to obtain rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to claim rewards through Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit Free Fire's official rewards redemption site. They can use the link provided below to do so.

Website: Click here.

Users must enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 2: Players are required to log in with the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire ID.

Guest users won't be able to collect rewards via redeem codes. They should, therefore, consider linking their account with any of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button. When a pop-up appears, they should click on the OK button.

Press ok button

The rewards are usually sent to the player in less than 24 hours of redemption. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If a player faces an error during redemption, it likely means that the redeem code has expired and cannot be used any further.

Also read: Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats monthly views, total subscribers, and more