SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last few years and is now one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game's immense success has paved the way for players to take up streaming and content creation.

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. The former has 4 million subscribers, while the latter has a subscriber count of 4.38.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 30072 squad matches and has triumphed in 9531 of them, making his win rate 31.69%. With 104727 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The content creator has also played 3058 duo games and has won on 625 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.43%. He has 8349 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1646 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. He has 3349 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 190 Booyahs in 452 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 42.03%. He eliminated 1815 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.93 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played one ranked duo match and has a 100% win rate. He has seven kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15850 squad matches and has secured 2676 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.88%. With a K/D ratio of 3.97, he has 52325 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 4478 duo games and has triumphed on 705 occasions, making his win rate 15.74%. He eliminated 14355 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Raistar has 401 victories in the 3526 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played only 13 ranked squad matches this season and has won on 2 occasions, making his win rate 15.38%. He has 37 kills at a 3.36 K/D ratio in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo mode this season.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar in the lifetime squad games. Meanwhile, Raistar has the edge in the lifetime solo matches.

When it comes to the lifetime duo games, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio, while Raistar has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Raistar is yet to play a game in those modes. However, in the ranked squad games, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

