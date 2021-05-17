MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

MrStiven Tc is one of the most famous Free Fire streamers. The content creator from Colombia had earlier featured on a list of the most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

Currently, he has more than 8.01 million subscribers and a total view count of 811 million. Out of this total, 240k subscribers and 20 million views came in the last 30 days.

This article looks at MrSti ven Tc’s in-game stats and other details.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has contested in 8530 squad games and has stood victorious in 2291 of those, resulting in a win percentage of 26.85%. With 29242 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.69.

He has 457 Booyahs in 2442 duo games, resulting in a win percentage of 18.71%. The YouTuber has bagged 9187 eliminations and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.63.

The player has featured in 3768 solo matches, remaining unbeaten in 443, coming down to a win rate of 11.75%. He has notched 12615 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

In the current season, the content creator has ten squad appearances and has a win tally of four games, which translates to a win rate of 40%. He has secured 53 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 8.83.

The streamer has won five of the 22 duo matches that he has played in the ongoing ranked season, ensuring a win rate of 22.72%. With a K/D ratio of 7.65, he has 130 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube and Twitch channel

The first video on MrStiven Tc’s channel was uploaded in November 2017. Earlier on, he created content around Bullet Force and then switched to Free Fire upon its release. He regularly streams the battle royale title on Twitch and uploads videos related to the game to his YouTube channel.

He also has 781k followers on Twitch.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, here is the link to his Twitch channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

