Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Aghori Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is a highly successful Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube, boasting a subscriber count of more than 24 million combined, which is simply astonishing. He also regularly streams the title and was one of the most viewed streamers on the Google-owned platform.

On the other hand, Aghori Gaming is the leader of the famous Survivor guild, which Amitbhai is a part of. He also runs a popular YouTube channel and boasts 464k subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats as of May 2021.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11580 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2795, ensuring a win rate of 24.13%. In these matches, he has accumulated 43455 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Total Gaming has 315 first-place finishes in 1696 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.57%. He has bagged 6611 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Lastly, he has taken part in 918 solo games and stood victorious in 79 of those, which equals a win rate of 8.60%. The internet star has 2315 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 38 Booyahs in 90 games, translating to a win ratio of 42.22%. He has eliminated 527 foes, holding a K/D ratio of 10.13.

The content creator has eight duo matches against his name and has clinched two of them, equating to a win rate of 25%. With 34 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The broadcaster has played seven solo games and has 12 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Aghori Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

Aghori Gaming has won 2135 of the 8788 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 24.29%. He has racked up 21352 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21.

He has engaged in 2359 duo matches and triumphed in 364 games, leading to a win percentage of 15.43%. The content creator has amassed 5604 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The streamer has 2605 solo appearances and remained unbeaten on 296 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 11.36%. With a K/D ratio of 2.86, he has 6604 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has participated in 106 ranked squad games and has 28 victories, approximating a win rate of 26.41%. He has notched 307 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.94.

He has featured in 16 duo matches, winning three of those, for a ratio of 18.75%. The internet star has 38 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Besides this, the YouTuber has contested in eight solo matches and secured one win. He has registered 25 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio in squad games, while Aghori Gaming has a superior win rate. The former has the edge in duo matches, while in the solo games, the latter has the upper hand.

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has the lead in the squad and duo matches. Aghori Gaming has a better K/D ratio and win ratio in solo games.

