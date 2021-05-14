Cerol's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Lucio dos Santos, popularly known by his in-game alias Cerol, is one of the most famous figures in the Brazilian Free Fire esports circuit. He is the co-founder of Fluxo Esports, the team that won Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series A - Stage 1.

He is also a popular content creator on YouTube with more than 6.32 million subscribers and over 455 million views.

This article takes a look at Cerol's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of May 2021.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol’s lifetime stats

Cerol has played 4648 squad matches and has secured 1000 victories, making his win rate 21.51%. He racked up 15751 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.32 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 63 Booyahs in 521 duo games, translating to a win rate of 12.09%. With 2706 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.91.

Cerol has also played 842 solo games and has won on 100 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.87%. He eliminated 4364 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.88 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats

Cerol has played 24 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.83%. He has 127 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.68.

The content creator has won 3 of the 14 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 21.42%. He racked up 82 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.45 in this mode.

Cerol has 3 victories in 10 ranked solo games, making his win rate 30%. He has 96 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.71.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Cerol’s YouTube channel

The first video on Cerol’s YouTube channel was uploaded back in September 2018. He has since uploaded over 550 videos on the channel.

Cerol currently has 6.32 million subscribers and 550 million views combined on his YouTube channel. He has amassed 200k subscribers and 22.77 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Click here to visit Cerol’s YouTube channel.

Cerol’s social media handles

Here are the links to Cerol’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here