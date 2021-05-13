Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Anup Mondal, aka Action Bolt, is one of the first Indian players to create digital content related to Free Fire. He currently has 704k subscribers and 51+ million combined views on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt’s lifetime stats

Action Bolt has played 20387 squad games and has emerged victorious in 9635 of them, translating to a win rate of 47.26%. With 67659 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.29.

The YouTuber has 407 victories in 1785 duo matches, making his win rate 22.80%. He racked up 4860 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

Action Bolt has also played 2567 solo games and has won on 350 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.63%. He has 4573 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt’s ranked stats

Action Bolt has 198 Booyahs in 330 ranked squad games this season, making his win rate 60%. He bagged 1653 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.52 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has 11 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 40.74%. He has 109 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.81.

Action Bolt is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Action Bolt’s YouTube channel

Action Bolt started making Free Fire content on YouTube in early 2018. He has uploaded more than 280 videos.

As mentioned before, the content creator has 704k subscribers and close to 52 million views combined on the channel. He accumulated 73k subscribers and 7.82 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Action Bolt’s social media handles

Here are the links to Action Bolt’s social media profiles:

