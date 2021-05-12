FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Sandeep Panwar, popularly known by the name of his YouTube channel FF Antaryami, is a well-known Free Fire content creator from Uttrakhand, India.

The player has 2.52 million subscribers on YouTube and 23.5k followers on Instagram. In the last 30 days, he has garnered 190k subscribers and 31.63 million views on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 10776 squad games and has triumphed in 2224 of them, making his win rate 20.63%. He has 29961 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has 408 Booyahs in 4370 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 9.33%. With 12420 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

FF Antaryami has also played 3823 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 299 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.82%. He has 8480 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

FF Antaryami has played 35 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 6 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.14%. He bagged 149 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.14 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 44 ranked duo games and has a single Booyah to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.27%. He has 91 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

FF Antaryami has played 8 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 10 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.25 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel

FF Antaryami started his YouTube journey in early 2020, and his channel has grown significantly since then. He currently has 2.52 million subscribers, with 337 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel.

FF Antaryami’s social media handles

Here are the links to FF Antaryami’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

