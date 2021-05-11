Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her IGN Sooneeta, is a popular Free Fire content creator and a professional player for Team Lava. She regularly streams the battle royale title on her channel.

The player is just a few thousand shy of the 4 million subscribers mark. She also has 580k followers on Instagram.

This article looks at her in-game stats and other details.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has engaged in 20293 squad games and bettered her foes in 4669 of those, ensuring a win ratio of 23%. With 48093 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.08.

She has 290 first-place finishes in 1892 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 15.32%. The YouTuber has eliminated 3408 foes, estimating a K/D ratio of 2.12.

The internet star has 885 solo games against her name and has remained unbeaten in 63 of those, translating to a win rate of 7.63%. She has secured 1375 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 30 Booyahs in 81 squad matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 37.03%. She has bagged 263 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The streamer is yet to play any other ranked match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire-related video was uploaded to her channel back in September 2018, and ever since, her channel has grown multifold. Sooneeta regularly streams the battle royale title. She has amassed 3.96 million subscribers and 306 million views in total.

Out of these totals, 40k subscribers and 5.96 million views have accumulated in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit her channel.

Social media handles

