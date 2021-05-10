SK Sabir Boss vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is a popular Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He has 3.96 million subscribers on his channel.

Pirotes Gaming, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming content creator with 373k subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 29776 squad matches and has secured 9419 victories, making his win rate 31.63%. He has 103440 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.08.

The content creator has 625 Booyahs in 3058 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 20.43%. With 8349 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1646 solo games and has triumphed in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.76%. He has 3349 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 78 Booyahs in 147 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 53.06%. He has 522 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.57 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo game and has a 100% win rate. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a KD ratio of 7.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has won 2958 of the 11746 squad games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 25.18%. He has 36517 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

The YouTuber has also played 1395 duo matches and has triumphed in 154 of them, making his win rate 11.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.12, he has 2634 kills in this mode.

Pirotes Gaming has played 617 solo matches and has 74 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.99%. He has 1495 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming’s ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming has played 69 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 35 of them, making his win rate 50.72%. He secured 180 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Pirotes Gaming in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Pirotes Gaming has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Pirotes Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.