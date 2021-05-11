Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India, with a staggering 23.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Shadow Shooter is another prominent Free Fire content creator who has 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the stats of Ajjubhai and Shadow Shooter in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11564 squad games and has triumphed in 2793 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.15%. He eliminated 43357 opponents at a win rate of 4.94 in this mode.

The content creator has 313 Booyahs in 1690 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 18.52%. He has 6568 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 912 solo games and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, making his win rate 8.66%. He bagged 2307 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.77 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has won 37 of the 75 squad games that he has played in the ongoing ranked season, translating to a win rate of 49.33%. He has 442 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.63.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won on a single occasion, making his win rate 33.33%. With 18 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 9 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 1 ranked duo match but is yet to register a win. He has 4 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter’s lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has played 10345 squad games and has secured 1659 victories, making his win rate 16.03%. He racked up 24909 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 175 Booyahs in 1772 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 9.87%. He has 4521 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Shadow Shooter has also played 1332 solo matches and has triumphed in 104 of those, translating to a win rate of 7.86%. With a K/D ratio of 2.86, he has 3487 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter’s ranked stats

Shadow Shooter has played 84 ranked squad games and has emerged victorious on 43 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 51.19%. He has 254 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.20.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has better stats Shadow Shooter in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate, while Shadow Shooter has a superior K/D ratio.

The two players’ stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games in those modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Shadow Shooter has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

