Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai and MrStiven Tc, were two of the most prominent Free Fire streamers on YouTube. The players boasted extensive viewership and were also named on the list of most viewed in 2021.

Ajjubhai currently has 24 million subscribers and 3.6 billion views combined. Meanwhile, MrStiven Tc has a subscriber count of eight million and over 800 million views.

This article compares the stats of both players in the Garena Free Fire as of May 2021.

Also read: FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 11571 squad matches against his name and has 2794 first-place finishes, which adds up to a win percentage of 24.14%. With 43399 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has 314 first-place finishes in 1693 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 18.54%. He has 6582 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.77.

He has featured in 915 solo matches and has a win tally of 79 games, adding up to a win ratio of 8.63%. Ajjubhai has secured 2314 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has won 38 of the 82 ranked squad games in the ongoing season, converting to a win rate of 46.34%. He has 484 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 11.

Total Gaming has played six duo games and has triumphed in two of these, ensuring a win rate of 33.33%. The YouTuber has 32 secured kills at a K/D ratio of 8.

Lastly, he has played four solo games and has 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has featured in 8525 squad games and has 2288 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 26.83%. With a K/D ratio of 4.68, he has 29215 kills.

He has 453 Booyahs in 2431 duo games, managing a win ratio of 18.63%. The streamer has 9107 kills, having a K/D ratio of 4.60.

MrStiven Tc has participated in 3768 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 443 of those, approximating a win ratio of 11.75%. In the process, he has bagged 12615 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has engaged in five squad games and clinched a single one of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 20%. He has accumulated 26 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 6.50.

He has competed in 11 duo matches and has stood victorious in one of them, equating to a win ratio of 9.09%. The player has 50 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.

Also read: Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Comparison

Both players boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio in the lifetime squad, and duo games as MrStiven Tc takes the lead in terms of win rate. Coming to solo games, the latter has the edge over his counterpart.

The ranked stats of the players cannot be compared since MrStiven Tc has only played 11 duo games, and Ajjubhai has played more of the squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021