Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He has a huge fan base in the country and boasts 23.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Badge 99 is another prominent YouTuber who makes videos centered around Garena's famed battle royale title. He has 5.54 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11571 squad games and has 2794 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.14%. He killed 43399 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 314 Booyahs in the 1693 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.54%. He has 652 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 915 solo games and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.63%. He racked up 2314 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.77 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 82 squad matches and has won on 38 occasions, translating to a win rate of 46.34%. With a K/D ratio of 11.00, he has 484 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 6 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has 32 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.00 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 4 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 11 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 8427 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1463 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.36%. He racked up 22599 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

The content creator has played 1994 duo matches and has 186 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 9.32%. He has 4330 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has also played 1145 solo games and has won on 2822 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.33%. He has 2822 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 6 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 5 of them, making his win rate 83.33%. With 31 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 31.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked solo or duo modes.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Badge 99 in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two content creators' ranked stats cannot be compared as Badge 99 and Ajjubhai have not played enough games yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs GT King (Gaming Tamizhan): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?