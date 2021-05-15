TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Ritik Jain, otherwise known by his in-game name TSG Ritik, is among the leading Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He runs the channel, Two Side Gamer, with his partner Jash Dhoka.

Their channel has accumulated 240k subscribers and 51 million views in the last 30 days.

This article looks at TSG Ritik’s in-game stats and other details as of May 2021.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 11412 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2237, leading to a rate of 19.60%. With 26466 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.88.

He has 259 Booyahs in 2357 duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 10.98%. The content creator has bagged 4504 frags, adding up a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The streamer has participated in 871 solo games and remained unbeaten on 53 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.08%. He has notched 1679 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has won a single match out of the 13 ranked squad games that he has played in the ongoing season, ensuring a win ratio of 7.69%. In the process, he has eliminated 25 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

The internet star has played only one solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

TSG Ritik started TWO SIDE GAMERS along with TSG Jash back in October 2018. Since then, the channel has put up 1220 videos around various titles, including Free Fire, and has risen to prominence.

Together, they have collected close to 7.5 million subscribers and over 1 billion views.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

