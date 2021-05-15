SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

SK Sabir Boss is a celebrated Free Fire content creator and a member of the famous BOSS guild. He has 3.99 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming, with 150k of them coming in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details in May 2021.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has won 9499 of the 29986 squad matches that he has played, making his win rate 31.67%. He bagged 104327 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.09 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3058 duo games and has triumphed in 625 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.43%. With 8349 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1646 solo games and has emerged victorious on 144 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. He eliminated 3349 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 360 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 158 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 43.88%. He has 1411 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.99.

The content creator has also played one ranked duo game and has a 100% win rate. He has seven frags at a K/D ratio of 7 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel

The oldest video on SK Sabir Boss’ channel was uploaded back in September 2019. He now has more than 200 videos on the channel.

As mentioned before, SK Sabir Boss has close to 4 million subscribers, with more than 171 million views in total.

Click here to visit SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Here are the links to SK Sabir Boss’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

