JIGS' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

The popularity of Free Fire has grown in many folds in the past few years, providing players with opportunities to take up content creation and streaming.

JIGS is the leader of the famous BOSS guild in the Garena Free Fire. He is also a popular content creator with close to 800k subscribers. Out of the total 5k subscribers and 871k views have accumulated in the last 30 days.

This article looks at JIGS' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details in May 2021.

JIGS Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has 4513 Booyahs in 12099 squad games, converting to a win rate of 37.30%. He has 37085 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.89.

He has participated in 180 duo games and has stood victorious in 38 of those, resulting in a win percentage of 21.11%. With 447 frags, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Besides this, he has featured in 84 solo matches and has nine victories, corresponding to a win rate of 10.71%. JIGS has 106 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

JIGS has competed in 23 squad matches in the ongoing season and triumphed on five occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.73%. In these matches, he has eliminated 65 foes and maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.61.

In addition to this, he is yet to play in any other ranked match in ranked season 21.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

JIGS started his YouTube journey back in August 2020, and his channel has grown considerably since then. He uploads a variety of videos on his channel and has accumulated 800k subscribers. JIGS also has more than 26 million views combined.

Social media handles

