Free Fire Indian region redeem code for today (May 19th): List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire has an extensive collection of fantastic in-game items like characters, pets, outfits, and gun skins which users can utilize on the battlegrounds. These are attractive elements for the players and resisting the temptation to purchase them can be quite challenging.

Players can purchase them from the store or obtain them through events. One alternative to this is through redeem codes released on the game’s official handles and live streams.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region.

Free Fire Indian region redeem code for today (May 19th)

The list of rewards include Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher

Free Fire redeem code for India server

ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards

The rewards include the following:

Leap of Faith Surfboard

Water Fest

Guitar Basher

Note: As the title suggests, this code will only work for players in the Indian region. Those on the other servers trying to use this Free Fire redeem code will face this error.

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use Indian Free Fire redeem codes

Users need their account to be linked to one of the officially supported platforms in order to use the redeem code. Here are the steps to obtain rewards through redeem codes:

Step 1: Players need to head to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire through this link.

Step 2: Next they must login via the platform linked to their ID. The available ones include the following:

Facebook

Google

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Step 3: Once users have logged in, they have to enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, press OK.

Step 4: Rewards are usually sent within 24 hours of redemption. Items can be obtained from the mail section.

In case an error pops-up while completing the redemption, the code has presumably expired or isn’t meant for that region. In this situation, players can do nothing but wait for the developers to release a new code for their region.

They can also watch the videos to have a further overview of the redemption process.

