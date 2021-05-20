Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Raistar is a well-known content creator in the Indian Free Fire community, known for his gameplay videos and highlights. He currently has 4.43 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, channel views, and other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15853 squad games and has secured 2676 victories, making his win rate 16.88%. He has 52329 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4478 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 15.74%. With 14355 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3526 solo matches and has triumphed in 401 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has 2 Booyahs in 16 squad matches in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 12.5%. He racked up 41 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.93 in this mode.

The content creator hasn't played any other games in the current ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar started creating Free Fire content on YouTube in late 2019. The player has since uploaded more than 30 videos and has accumulated 4.43 million subscribers. His videos have a combined 92 million views.

Raistar's subscribers and view count over the months

In the last 30 days, Raistar has accumulated 300k subscribers and 8.72 million views in total.

Raistar’s social media handles

