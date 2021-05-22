Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly earnings and stats in May 2021

Lokesh Gamer has established himself as one of the most successful and popular content creators in the Indian Free Fire community.

He has an enormous fanbase and currently boasts a subscriber count of 10.2 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other information.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3379 squad games and has won on 718 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.24%. He racked up 6269 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1529 matches and has triumphed in 152 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.94%. With 2583 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1287 solo games and has secured 133 victories, making his win rate 10.33%. He has 2675 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 3 squad matches and has 2 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 66.66%. He has 16 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.00.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Lokesh Gamer’s earnings, according to Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's estimated monthly earnings range from $25.7K to $410.5K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is in the range of $307.8K and $4.9 million

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel was posted in April 2019. The content creator has since uploaded 782 videos to the channel. He currently has a massive subscriber count of 10.2 million, along with 848 million combined views.

His subscribers and view count for the previous few months

In the last 30 days, Lokesh Gamer has amassed 980k subscribers and over 102 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord: Click here

