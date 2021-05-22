How to download Free Fire OB28 Advance Server after release date

Garena has revealed details about the upcoming Free Fire OB28 Advance Server as its registrations have already commenced. The latest server will open on May 27th, 2021, and will conclude on June 3rd, 2021.

During this timeframe, users will be able to access all new content and features before their global release. Additionally, they have the opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Here is a guide on how users can download the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server after its release.

Downloading the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK file will be available from May 27th, 2021. After its release, players can follow the steps below to download and install it:

Step 1: They can head to the Free Fire Advance Server through this link.

Step 2: The second step is to log in with the same Facebook account they have used earlier to register for the server.

Step 3: Players can click on the "Download APK" button. The file will be downloaded shortly.

Step 4: Installing an APK requires them to toggle on the "Install from unknown source" option. Then, they must locate the APK and install it.

Step 5: When the installation is complete, gamers may open the game and enter the activation code.

Note: Activation code is necessary to access the Free Fire Advance Server, and registering is the only way to accomplish this. Also, the Advance Server is a separate installation, so users do not have to uninstall Free Fire to install it.

Users who haven't registered yet can follow these steps:

Step 1: They need to visit the Advance Server website and press the login with Facebook option.

Step 2: They are required to fill in all the particulars, including name and email address. Players can press the Join Now button to complete the registration.

