Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK end date revealed

Garena releases periodic patches for Free Fire, which add new content and features that enhance the gameplay. The OB27 update was well received by the players. Hence, the developers are gearing up for the next one.

Users will be able to try out all the new features on the Advance Server before the patch goes live. Details about the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server have been released, and the registrations have commenced.

Here are the details regarding the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server timeline

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will begin from May 27 and end on June 3

From May 27, 2021, players will be able to download the latest Advance Server APK. And users will be able to access it from the same date the download is available. To play, users will require an activation code.

The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will be available until June 3, 2021. After this date, the progress will not be carried forward and will be done.

Diamond rewards

Players will receive diamonds for reporting bugs in the Free Fire Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server may have some bugs and glitches, so the developers will reward users with diamonds on their global accounts for reporting these issues.

Activation code and registration

Those interested in playing Free Fire Advance must sign up earlier to receive their activation code. The following steps must be followed for the pre-registration:

Step 1: Users must visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. The link has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Enter the details

Step 2: Log in with your Facebook account. A form will appear on the screen; enter all the information, such as email address and phone number.

Step 3: After filling in the details, click the "Join Now" button to complete the registration process.

The APK download will be available for the Advance Server from May 27 onwards

Step 4: Once the APK file is available for download, users can install the file by clicking the "APK Download" button on the official website.

