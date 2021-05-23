Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise to the top in recent years and has developed extensive viewership that has contributed to the growth of content creation.

Romeo Gamer is a famous Indian Free Fire YouTuber with more than two million subscribers and 206k followers on Instagram.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and various other details as of May 2021.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has 4898 Booyahs in 15353 squad games, maintaining a win percentage of 31.90%. He has 49125 kills, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Coming to the duo games, he has 4388 appearances and has clinched 618 of those, translating to a win ratio of 14.08%. With 14435 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Romeo Gamer has 896 first-place finishes in 5474 solo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 16.36%. The YouTuber has eliminated 23295 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has won 513 of the 849 squad games this season, managing a win ratio of 60.42%. He has accumulated 3258 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.70.

Besides, he has participated in 81 duo games and stood victorious on 32 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 39.50%. He has 212 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His estimated earnings

As per Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are approximately around $2K - $32.5K. At the same time, the estimations for the yearly total adds up to the range of $24.3K - $389.5K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer started creating content relating to Free Fire in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded more than 737 videos to his channel. The gamer regularly streams the title on the channel and has amassed 2.06 million subscribers. He has accumulated over 101 million views.

Out of this total, he has garnered 100k subscribers and 8.1 million views in the last 30 days.

Social media handles

