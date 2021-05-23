Free Fire OB28 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

Before every patch, Garena releases an Advance Server to experiment with the new features before releasing them into the Free Fire's global version. It is a separate application that has to be downloaded from its website. With the next patch just a few weeks ahead, details regarding Free Fire OB28 Advance Servers have been released.

Registration for the same is already underway, and like always, an activation code is mandatory for players to access the Advance Server.

This article provides users with the details regarding the Activation code and how they can obtain it.

Activation code for Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Activation codes are given out by the developers, usually to partner content creators and selected members of the Free Fire community. A code can only be used by players once while opening the Advance Server for the first time, and there are no alternatives for acquiring the code.

How to get an Activation code

Since there are limited codes available, players must register themselves to get their hands on the activation code. Before going ahead, it is essential to emphasize that not all registered users will be able to access the Advance Server.

If players haven't registered yet, they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Using this link, players need to head to Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 2: Users will then have to tap on the "Login Facebook" button.

Fill in all the info

Step 3: Fill in all the details appropriately and then tap on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration for OB28 Advance Server.

Step 4: Once the APK has been made available on May 27, 2021, they can download directly from the website. However, the server can only have a limited number of users, and therefore players cannot log in if they haven't received the code. Wait for Garena's response.

Start and end date

Server open and close dates

The Advance Server will open on the same date as the APK download is available, i.e., May 27. It will be available for one week, and users will be able to test out the new features before it draws to a close on June 3.

Developers will reward players with diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches, which is a win-win situation.

