How to get Free Surfboard, Guitar Basher, and more rewards through Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian region

Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes on certain special occasions or when a specific milestone has been achieved. Earlier this month, Free Fire Bangladesh released a special music video to commemorate Eid.

A total of three milestones were set up, and within a few days, the viewership milestone was achieved, and a new redeem code was released for Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher.

The following steps will show users how to obtain these rewards.

Obtaining Leap of Faith Surfboard and Guitar Basher using Free Fire redeem for the Indian region

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher is the rewards that users will get

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Note: Users will be able to collect the given rewards until May 28, 2021. Also, this code only works for players on the Indian server.

To collect the rewards, players must follow the steps listed below using their redeem code.

Players must log in through the available means

Step 1: First, it's essential to visit the Free Fire rewards redemption website because it is the only place through which users can claim the rewards.

Step 2: Then, players must sign in with their Free Fire ID on the website through the platform associated with their account.

Guest account holders can link their accounts to any of the following:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Paste the redeem code and tap on confirm button below it

Step 3: Finally, users should paste the redeem code in the text box and click on the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

After redemption, players typically receive their rewards within 24 hours of claiming them through the mail section.

To equip the Avatar and the Surfboard, players need to head to the ‘Collection’ section. In the meantime, Guitar Basher can be equipped from Weapons > Armory.

Once the code has expired, it will give users an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” Players can watch the video below to have an overview of the redemption procedure.

