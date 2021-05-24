Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her in-game name Sooneeta, is a professional Free Fire player for Team Lava.

She is also a successful YouTuber with 4 million subscribers and 300 million views on the streaming platform. Her channel has amassed 60k subscribers and 5 million views in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details in May 2021.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 20525 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4721 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.00%. She secured 48907 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.09 in this mode.

The content creator has 291 Booyahs in 1896 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 15.34%. She has 3425 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Sooneeta has also played 886 solo matches and has secured 63 victories, making her win rate 7.11%. She eliminated 1378 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats

Sooneeta has won 79 of the 275 squad games that she has played in the ongoing ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 28.72%. With 1044 kills in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 5.33.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in a single game, making her win rate 25%. She racked up 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.67 in this mode.

Sooneeta has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. She has 3 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.5.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Sooneeta's expected earnings

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta's monthly income is around $1.3K to $20.7K. Meanwhile, her yearly earnings are in the range of $15.5K and $248.2K.

Sooneeta's YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on Sooneeta's YouTube channel was posted back in September 2018. She has since uploaded 600 videos and has accumulated 4 million subscribers, with 309 million views combined.

Her channel growth

Sooneeta's channel has grown from 1.6 million subscribers to 4 million subscribers in a year's time.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Sooneeta's social media handles

Here are the links to Sooneeta's official social media handles.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

She also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

