TSG Jash's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in May 2021

Free Fire has a large audience worldwide that actively consumes game-related content on several platforms, including YouTube. As a result, many outstanding and entertaining players have moved into streaming and content creation.

The duo of Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, and Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, run one of India's most popular Free Fire YouTube channels, Two Side Gamers, which has more than 7.63 million subscribers in total.

This article looks at the Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details of TSG Jash.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has 1,686 victories in 7,116 squad games, leading to a win percentage of 23.69%. With 16,922 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has participated in 2,532 and bettered his foes in 257 of those, resulting in a win rate of 10.15%. The content creator has precisely 4,986 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

TSG Jash has 114 Booyahs in 1,381 solo matches, ensuring a win ratio of 8.25%. In the process, he has 3,166 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash has engaged in 23 squad games this season and has a win tally of eight games, which adds up to a win rate of 34.78%. In addition, he has amassed 85 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The content creator has 11 duo matches to his name but is yet to win a game. Jash has 28 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.55

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Two Side Gamers started the YouTube channel back in October 2018, and they have uploaded more than 1,200 videos to the channel. In the process, accumulating 7.63 million subscribers and more than 1.05 billion views in total.

The subscriber count has almost doubled in the last year from 3.83 million to 7.63 million. In the last 30 days, the channel has garnered 300k subscribers and 56 million views.

Click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Click here to visit TSG Jash's Instagram profile.