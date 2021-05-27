Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: APK download link and how to download on Android devices

The brand new Free Fire OB28 Advance Server is out, and fans are thrilled to have the opportunity to experience all of the new assets that it comes with. As per the timeline, the server will be operational between May 27th and June 3rd.

Henceforth, players will have a period of one week to have a crack at all the new features. In addition, the APK file for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server has been made available on its official website.

This article provides the APK download link and how users can download the latest test server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server’s APK link and download procedure

Note: Before players proceed with the download process, they must ensure that they have enough space present on their devices. Also, the size of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server’s APK file is 607 MB.

Users can follow the given steps to download and install it:

Step 1: Firstly, they are required to head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. It can be done by clicking here.

Click on the APK Download button

Step 2: After players have logged in, they need to press the “Download APK” option.

Step 3: Then, the users need to install it on their Android devices. However, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if not done previously.

Click on the "Guest" icon

Step 4: Once the installation draws to an end, they can open Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and press the “Guest” option.

Step 5: A dialog box will appear on their screens, asking them to fill up the Activation Code. Upon pasting it, they can enter and enjoy the test server.

Enter the Activation Code

Disclaimer: The activation code is necessary for the player to try out the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. Without it, they will not be able to do so.

If users encounter an error message reading that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the file and follow the same steps.

