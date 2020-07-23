Free Fire online diamond generator: Real or Fake?

The wide variety of guns, costumes and characters in Free Fire have become an inseparable part of the game. Players are even willing to regularly spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to get their hands on the most exclusive items in the battle royale game.

Players have to pay INR 80 to get 100 diamonds and INR 250 to get 300 diamonds in Free Fire. There are many players who cannot afford to purchase diamonds, which is why they often look for alternative ways to obtain them for free.

Diamond generator in Free Fire

Several websites and videos claim that they can provide a tool called diamond generator for Free Fire players. These videos allege that players can obtain an indefinite amount of diamonds by using this tool. However, this is not true as such tools hardly ever work.

Is it real or fake?

Free Fire is a server-based game, which means any data relating to currencies are stored on the server. Therefore, the only legal way to get the diamonds is by purchasing them.

A diamond generator usually requires players to finish a bogus human verification, which is impossible to complete. Some of the websites that offer this tool also ask players for their account details.

Even if a diamond generator works, players should refrain from using it as the use of any third-party applications might lead to a ban. Players are, therefore, advised to never use such tools.

Also Read: Free Fire Redeem Codes in July 2020: All the codes so far