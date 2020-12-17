Free Fire Operation Chrono rewards for 19th December: Free login, aftermatch and mission rewards

On 7th December, Garena Free Fire announced a massive collaboration with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of this collaboration, a series of events, as well as a new character named ‘Chrono’ based on the Juventus ace, made their way into the game.

The Operation Chrono calendar was also released, providing players with detailed insight into the events.

On 19th December, which is the peak day, players will be able to claim a free gun skin using the ‘Red Power Cube’, which will be available as an after-match drop. Players will also be able to redeem a free Machete skin called ‘Cyber Blade.’

This article looks at the events that have been planned for the peak day, i.e.,19th December in Free Fire.

Free Fire Operation Chrono rewards for 19th December

Free Machete skin

Players will be able to claim the free Cyber Blade Machete skin by simply logging in to Free Fire on 19th December.

Follow the steps given below to claim the free Cyber Blade Machete skin.

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the calendar option.

Step 2: Under Operation Chrono 19/12 tab, select the ‘Free Machete Skin on 19/12’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Go To’ option and click on the Special Login reward option. Claim the free Machete skin.

Red Power Cube: After-match drop

Free Skin

The MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter is one of the best freebies that are up for grabs. Players need the ‘Red Power Cube’ to obtain it.

On 19th December, players will receive tokens as an after-match drop. After obtaining ten tokens, they can follow the steps given below to get the MP5 Cyber Bounty Hunter:

Step 1: Click on the event option and press the Operation Chrono 19/12 tab.

Step 2: Under the ‘Hunt with a New Gear’ option, click on the claim button beside the gun skin.

Chrono Mission

Chrono Missions

Chrono Missions have been underway in Free Fire since 13th December. Players have to complete daily missions to obtain ‘Time Crystal’, which can be used to claim exclusive rewards from Chrono Bounty.

Chrono Bounty

Chrono Bounty

There are two types of bounties – Normal and Advanced. While the normal one is available now, the Advanced Bounty will be unlocked when the portal charges to 100%. There are limited draws in the former, while the latter features 40 draws.

Normal Bounty

Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter

Chrono’ Avatar

Cosmic Bounty Hunter banner

Summon Airdrop

Pet Food

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Scan

Advanced Bounty

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Top)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Head)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Bottom)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Mask)

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Shoes)

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Incubator Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Universal Fragments

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Scan

Bonfire

Leg Pockets

