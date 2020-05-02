Free Fire: Participate in Instagram contest to get 5 Cupid Scar Gun Boxes 

Free Fire

Free Fire India's Instagram page is officially live now and to inform about it, Garena has hosted a giveaway for the players through an in-game event. In this giveaway, players will have to solve a puzzle related to the Bermuda map and need to engage with a particular Instagram post.

10 lucky winners of the contest can win 5 Cupid Scar gun boxes by spotting the names of locations on a crossword puzzle. Once the player spots four names in the puzzle, they need to navigate to the Instagram post and comment on it along with their player ID.

Let's take a look at the steps to participate in Free Fire's Instagram contest event.

The lowdown on the Free Fire Insta contest

Before participating in the contest, you have to have an Instagram account to post a comment. After that, follow the steps listed below to proceed:

Click on the above post and spot the names of any four locations of the Bermuda map in the crossword puzzle. Comment four of them in the comments section. Find your Free Fire player ID and include it in the same comment. Post the comment and wait for the contest to end.

As mentioned earlier, 10 winners will be chosen randomly, and 5 Cupid Scar Gun Boxes will be given to them.

For those who are new to Free Fire, Cupid Scar Gun Box is a type of crate through which players can obtain a Cupid Skin of the weapon in the game. The players can find the gun skins in it, which will remain for a specific period in the user's inventory.

Free Fire India quoted:

Survivors, ready for the contest? Participate in the contest and win 5 Cupid Scar gun boxes!

Over 170K+ users have participated in the contest so far and these numbers are growing consistently over time. The duration of contest is not revealed yet, therefore, interested players should participate in it as soon as possible.