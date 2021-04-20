Free Fire Partner Program: Eligibility, perks, and how to apply in April 2021

The massive popularity of Free Fire has led to the rise of streaming and content creation in its player community.

As a result, Garena has introduced a unique Free Fire Partner Program that provides content creators and streamers with various perks and benefits.

This article provides players with an overview of the Free Fire Partner Program.

Free Fire Partner Program: All you need to know

How to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Content creators can apply for a spot on the Partner Program from the official website

To register for the Free Fire Partner Program, players can head to the official website. The link is provided below:

Free Fire Partner Program website: Click here.

Next, players must tap on the ‘Apply Now’ option, which will redirect them to an application form (Google Form). They must then fill in all the particulars like official name, ID (Aadhar, PAN), address, subscriber count and other details.

Eligibility

Eligibility of the Free Fire Partner Program

The minimum eligibility criteria for the Free Fire Partner Program are listed in the picture above.

It is essential to note that mere fulfillment of these requirements doesn't guarantee a slot in the Free Fire Partnership program.

Garena has an internal review process to screen every applicant individually. Due to the limited availability of slots in the program, only the best content creators will be selected.

Perks

Partner creators will receive numerous perks like in-game rewards and early access to content

Garena has numerous perks in place for members of the partnership program. Some of the highlighted perks include:

In-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds Financial compensation (Only for channels with more than 500000 subscribers and with 95% Free Fire content) Advance access to content Access to communication with the Free Fire team Invites to tournaments and esports events Exclusive merchandise

