Free Fire partner program in India: All we know so far

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena. Since its release, the game has amassed over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, highlighting its popularity in the gaming community.

The developers of the battle royale sensation have now put in place a Free Fire partnership program to further enhance the game's reach and increase its popularity.

In a recent video, Gaming Aura revealed details about the Partner Program in Free Fire.

All we know about the Free Fire partner program in India so far

Benefits of the partner program

There are many benefits to the Garena Free Fire partner program (Image Credits: Free Fire Indonesia)

Content Partnership

Partners will be provided with updated information about in-game updates, events, items and more.

Event Invites

Partners have an opportunity to get exclusive access to Free Fire events.

Giveaways

Members of the partner program will get special redeem codes that can also be given away to subscribers.

Sign-up rewards

Partners will be rewarded with several prizes, ranging from diamonds, official jackets to gaming set-ups, depending upon their reach.

How to join the program

In the video, Gaming Aura revealed that the partnership program opens every 3-4 months. Registration is closed after this duration. He further stated that Garena Free Fire would be setting up a website for the Free Fire partnership program very soon.

He also provided a link to the Google application form for the partnership program in the description of the video.

