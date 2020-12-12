Free Fire Partner Program in India: All you need to know

With every new update, Free Fire's popularity witnesses continuous growth, which shows no signs of stopping. The game has achieved incredible feats, reaching 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube. It was also named the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

The developers have a partnership program for influencers and content creators to further enhance the game's reach. These persons are recognized under the Free Fire Partnership Program and offered several perks to create content around the game.

How to join the Free Fire Partnership Program in India

One of the biggest questions among players is about the eligibility and procedure.

According to Gaming Aura, a professional Free Fire caster, the partnership program registrations open every three to four months. He also stated that he was unaware of the eligibility for the program.

He allegedly provided a link to the Google Form for the partnership program in the description of one of his videos.

However, its legitimacy cannot be verified without an official word from developers Garena.

Benefits of the Free Fire partnership program

Benefits of the partnership program (Image via Free Fire Indonesia)

There are several perks for being part of the partnership program:

#1 - Content Partnership

The partners receive information about all the in-game events, updates, and other additions before they take place in-game.

#2 - Event Invites

Some partners get exclusive access and invitations for major Free Fire/other LAN events.

#3 - Giveaways

The partnership program members will also get special redeem codes to give away to subscribers. Recently, there was a giveaway for the cupid scar.

#4 - Sign-up Rewards

Partners will be awarded numerous prizes like diamonds, official jackets, gaming set-ups, etc., depending on their reach and the numbers they amass.

In the patch notes of the recent OB25 update, the developers disclosed that Free Fire partners would be receiving an in-game badge. Henceforth, players will see the Free Fire partners with a unique badge in-game, distinguishing them from the regular players.

