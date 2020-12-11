JIGS' in-game Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

Jigar Patel, popularly known by his in-game alias, JIGS, is a famous Indian Free Fire content creator. He started his journey on YouTube only a few months back and has managed to garner a huge fan following in a short time. He is also the leader of the famous BOSS guild.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has taken part in 10834 squad matches and emerged victorious in 4230 occasions, coming down to a win rate of 39.04%. In these matches, he has eliminated 33998 foes retaining a K/D ratio of 5.15.

The YouTuber has also competed in 177 duo matches and has outperformed his foes on 38 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.46%. He has bagged 443 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has nine first-place finishes in 84 solo matches, translating to a win percentage of 10.71%. He has notched up 106 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

Jigar has played 484 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and registered 109 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 22.52%. With 1277 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The streamer has also featured in three duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 15 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.

The internet star has also played one solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

His YouTube channel

JIGS started his putting up content related to Free Fire in August 2020. He had more than 700k subscribers when writing this article and had amassed over 19.6 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server, and players can click here to join it.

