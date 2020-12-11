Gyan Sujan vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

In the last few years, there has been a steep rise in the popularity of Garena Free Fire. With every update, multiple new events are introduced in the game, keeping it fun and engaging.

This popularity has, in turn, paved the way for players to begin streaming and creating content related to the game.

Gyan Sujan and JIGS are two of the most prominent faces in the Indian Free Fire community. This article compares the in-game stats of the two players.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16286 squad matches to date and has won on 5983 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 36.73%. He has notched up 54688 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.31 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1996 games and has triumphed in 451 of them, making his win rate 22.59%. With 5219 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has played 1298 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 153 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.78%. In the process, he has secured 2191 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has won 130 out of 394 squad games in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 32.99%. He has killed 1882 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.13.

He has also played a total of 14 solo matches this season.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has played 10834 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4230 of them, maintaining a win rate of 39.04%. In these matches, he has notched 33998 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.15.

In 177 duo games, the popular content creator has 38 Chicken Dinners, translating to a win rate of 21.46%. He also has 443 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

JIGS has also played 84 solo matches and has a win tally of 9 games, which makes his win rate 10.71%. He has bagged 106 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

JIGS has played 484 squad games and has won on 109 occasions, translating to a win rate of 22.52%. He has eliminated 1277 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The YouTuber has also played 3 duo matches but is yet to win a game. He has secured 15 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 5.

JIGS has played a single solo match this season but is yet to register to win or a kill.

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and JIGS have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in the solo and duo matches. When it comes to the squad mode, JIGS has a higher win rate while the Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio.

It isn’t possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Gyan Sujan has played little to no games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead of JIGS on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

