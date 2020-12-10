Free Fire Operation Chrono Event: List of all the confirmed free rewards

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The characters are one of the most prominent features, which separates the game from various other titles on the platform.

Free Fire has been teasing about a collaboration for a while. Finally, the global collaboration with the Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, was officially announced on 7th December. The in-game persona of the footballer could soon make its way into the game.

Like every other collaboration, the developers have planned multiple events for Operation Chrono, which will keep the players engaged and provide them with some exciting rewards.

All free confirmed rewards of Operation Chrono in Free Fire

The developers have announced multiple in-game items, which the players can obtain for free from Operation Chrono. The rewards are as follows:

Cyber Bounty Chaser

Cyber Blade

MP5 – Cyber Bounty Hunter

Cyber Bounty Backpack

The players will be able to acquire the Cyber Blade by logging in on 19th December, while the Backpack skin will likely be available when the event's global progress reaches 100%.

Cyber Blade (Image via Free Fire)

The requirements for obtaining the other two items haven't been revealed by the developers yet.

Here is the event tutorial for Operation Chrono:

The developers have also revealed the event calendar for Operation Chrono. Here is the list of all the events along with its schedule:

Complete Chrono's Missions (13th December to 25th December)

Chrono's Bounty: Infinite Gacha (13th December to 25th December)

After Match Drop (13th December to 25th December)

Play Vending Machine in-game (13th December to 25th December)

New Mode: Cosmic Racer (13th December to 25th December)

(13th December to 25th December) Check-In daily (15th December to 25th December)

Chrono's Treasure: Finite Gacha (19th December to 25th December)

(19th December to 25th December) Redeem Perm Gun skin (19th December to 25th December)

New Mode: The Chosen One (19th December to 25th December)

Join community event for official merchandise (19th December to 25th December)

Login Reward (19th December)

After match Drop (19th December)

