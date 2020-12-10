PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two popular titles in the esports industry. They are known for their low-end device support while offering an impressive and immersive gameplay experience.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have been developed to target low-end device users, and hence, the system requirements of the two games are also quite similar.

This article looks at the best-optimized graphics and gameplay provided by the two titles, along with the minimum system requirement to find out which one is better for low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire, which game is better for low-end devices?

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1GB (Recommended-2GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 567 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1GB (Recommended-2GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Overall, the minimum system requirement and the installation file size are the same for both these titles. Hence, the hardware support will now be the primary concern to run this game on budget smartphones. Graphics and gameplay are the key aspects of a game's hardware support.

Gameplay

Image via Pol Games/YouTube

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire share the same core of battle royale and consist of 60 players for the former and 50 players for the latter, spawning on an island to battle it out.

The time consumption for each of the matches is almost the same for both these titles. The two offer intense games with a short duration. A single match would last a maximum of 20 minutes.

However, the game modes in Free Fire and the character choices are way more than PUBG Mobile Lite, and users can experience much more variety and versatility in the realm of Free Fire.

Graphics

Image via HelpTrick/YouTube

In terms of Graphical comparison, PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic and is designed by Unreal Engine 4. The game has high contrast intricate details with vibrant map colors and complete detailing, just like PUBG Mobile. It also offers 60 FPS support on mid-range smartphones.

Free Fire, on the other hand, has a more cartoonish approach towards the graphic style. The maps are colorful but not as detailed as that of PUBG Mobile Lite. It also supports 60 FPS support on mid-range phones.

Conclusion: Which is better?

Both these titles are great choices for low-end devices as they take up less space and provide good quality gameplay. But, in terms of the user's experience and performance of a game, Free Fire will be a better choice over the latter.

Free Fire provides a wider choice of game modes, along with a versatile playing style with multiple characters. Also, the game can run quite smoothly on any low-end device without much lag.