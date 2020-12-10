Raistar vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has amassed an enormous player base across the world. Content creation related to the game has sky-rocketed because of its large audience around the world. Raistar and BNL are two renowned Free Fire YouTubers.

This article takes a look at the stats of both the content creators and compares them.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has featured in a total of 14,629 squad matches and has won 2,590 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.70%. He has 49,342 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.10.

While in the duo mode, the user has played 4,453 games and has triumphed in 705, which comes down to a win rate of 15.83%. With 14,303 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has played 3,513 solo matches and has bagged 401 wins, having a win percentage of 11.41%. He has notched 10,714 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar has played 286 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 29 of them, managing a win ratio of 10.13%. In the process, he has killed 610 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.37.

He has also appeared in 2 matches in both solo and duo modes.

BNL’s Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has participated in 18,753 squad games and has outdone his foes on 3,047 occasions for a win rate of 16.24%. In these matches, he has racked up 67,571 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

While in the 766 duo matches, he has 84 first-place finishes that come down to a win rate of 10.96%. With 1,433 kills to his name, the popular YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has also played 1,233 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 78 occasions retaining a win percentage of 6.32%. He has eliminated 2,385 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL has competed in 1,603 squad matches in the ongoing Ranked season and has triumphed in 5690 games, upholding a win rate of 9.73%. He has bagged 5,690 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other match in the on-going ranked season.

Comparison

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Both the players have amazing in-game stats. In Lifetime stats, Raistar has an edge in solo and duo matches. In squad matches, BNL has a better K/D ratio while Raistar has an edge in terms of win rate.

It is not possible to compare the stats of the ranked solo and duo matches. BNL has a higher K/D ratio in the ranked solo games, but Raistar has a better win rate.

