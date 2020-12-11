Free Fire OB25 New Beginning update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices

The developers rolled out the much-anticipated Free Fire OB25 update on 7th December. It introduced multiple new features and changes in this fast-paced battle royale game, undoubtedly enhancing the user experience.

The list of new features includes a utility menu, a new weapon – Vector, changes on the training grounds, and more.

If players haven’t downloaded the update yet, they can do so directly from the Google Play Store or use the official APK and OBB files, which is what this article discusses.

Downloading the Free Fire OB25 New Beginning update using APK and OBB files

Free Fire APK download link: Click here

Free Fire OBB download link: Click here

Players can follow the steps below to download the OB25 New Beginning update:

Step 1: They can download both APK and OBB files from the links above.

The APK file size is 46 MB, and the OBB file 631 MB. Users have to ensure there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading these files.

Step 2: Users need to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not done previously. They can do so by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can install the APK file but must not open it.

Step 4: Gamers have to rename the OBB to ‘main.2019113979.com.dts.freefireth’ but do not change the extension.

Step 5: They can copy the OBB file to ‘Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth’ (Create a new folder with this name if there isn’t one).

After the file gets copied, players can enjoy all the new features that have been incorporated with the OB25 update.

If they encounter a parsing error, they can download the APK file again and follow the steps above.

