40 stylish guild names with symbols for Free Fire in 2020

Garena Free Fire has incorporated a feature to create/join guilds. Players can participate in guild tournaments with their guildmates and earn several rewards by collecting Dog Tags. Apart from this, users can also redeem many items from the guild shop.

Players can set the name of their guilds while initially creating it. Some even search for stylish names with symbols and fonts to set them apart from the others. This article lists 40 cool names for guilds in Garena Free Fire.

List of guild names with symbols for Free Fire in 2020

#1 ŴØŁ₣ƤΔĆҜ

#2 ㄒㄖ乂丨几

#3 ƒurψ

#4 卂匚乇

#5 D⨳3⨳M⨳O⨳N

#6 乂彡ĜᗑᑎǤ彡乂

#7 Đ€ŞŦŘỮĆŦØŘS

#8 •ᴀ丂丂ᴀ丂ɪɴ•

#9 ╰ᒪo‿ᖇᗪ╯

#10 丅ΞᗩM ᗷᗝ丅

#11 𒆜𝕊𝕡𝔸𝕣𝕋𝕒𒆜

#12 ℜ؏αᏞ

#13 ᴅØØᴍᴇᴅ

#14 千ɪɴᴀʟ乂丂ᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

#15 ▒山₳Ɽ▒

#16 ЦИIΓΞD

#17 SϙᴜᴀƉ

#18 ░🄺░🄸░🄽░🄶░

#19 🅼Λ🅵🅸Λ

#20 ฿Ⱡ₳₵₭乂₴Ⱨ₳ĐØ₩

#21 千卂Ҝ乇

#22 •>Z€RΦ

#23 ƊEAᴛʜ

#24 ◤ᎢᎬᎪᎷ★FIRE◢

#25 𝕌𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕪

#26 ΓЯЦSΓ

#27 Tᴇᴀᴍ々Oϻegα

#28 𝕳𝖊𝖑𝖑𝕳𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖘

#29 Leͥgeͣnͫd

#30 ɖօʊɮʟɛֆȶʀɨӄɛ

#31 ЯΞSISΓДИCΞ

#32 ʍ€яȼ¥

#33 Cатагч$т

#34 SLДУΞЯS

#35 🅶🅸🆅🅴 🆄🅿

#36 ąµţh๏яɨţ¥

#37 ᏋᎷᎥᏕᏕᏗᏒᎩ

#38 σŕค¢ᒪｅ

#39 ĴỮŘΔŇƗҜ

#40 ЩILDFIЯΞ

How to change the name of the guild in Garena Free Fire?

It is important to note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change its name. Following are the steps by which the players can do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Click the "Name-change" icon located near the existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the user to enter the new name.

Step 4: Paste or enter the desired name in the text field and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

The name of the guild will be changed, and 500 diamonds will be deducted.

