Free Fire: Players can now obtain Custom Room Cards from the store

You can now get Custom Room Cards from the in-game store

Garena has been celebrating the start of the new decade by hosting multiple events in Free Fire. From the Treasure Hunt event to Fatal Blade mode, Garena is offering a lot right now, which is keeping the entire player base occupied. In the recent event update, Garena has added Custom Room Cards in the store, which can now be purchased using Diamonds (in-game currency).

Players can buy the Custom Room Cards from the store option on the home screen. One Custom Room Card will cost 100 Diamonds which is not exactly value for money but still a decent deal. Players can buy up to 10 Custom Room Cards at one go, and the limit will refresh every time you enter the shop.

Custom Room Cards will cost players 100 Diamonds per piece

A Custom Room Card, as the name suggests, is a special item that is required to create custom lobbies in Free Fire. Anyone who has the lobby password can join the lobby, and play the game. It’s a one-time-use item, and anyone interested in hosting scrims should definitely keep multiple cards in stock. Players can also earn Custom Room Cards from Guild milestones and in-game missions.

Apart from the current deal, there is a possibility that Custom Room Cards might come on daily deals but in the meantime, the current sale is the best way to obtain room cards.