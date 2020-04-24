Free Fire pro tips: Best Free Fire Auto Headshot settings

Auto Headshot settings for Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most played games on smartphones and during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the game has seen an enormous surge in its active user base. The game houses 50 players in a lobby and the primary objective is to seek survival till the end to get 'Booyah'.

Free Fire has a variety of weapons and it is challenging for beginners to master these. In fact, the massive recoil in some of the weapons makes it difficult for players to aim, which results in them losing battles.

However, one need not worry as Sportskeeda has come up with a trick to acclimatize yourselves to any weapon easily. Below, you will find the best sensitivity settings to deal a Auto Headshot to your enemies. Moreover, after using these settings, one doesn't need to put any efforts to control the weapon's recoil.

Auto Headshot Settings for Free Fire

Sensitivity Settings

General: 50

50 Red Dot: 100

100 2x Scope: 16

16 4x Scope: 18

18 AWM Scope: 20

Here are the steps to apply the Auto Headshot settings:

Open Garena Free Fire. Navigate to the game settings and locate the sensitivity option. Set all the sensitivity sliders, as shown above in the image. Hit the save button and close the settings tab.

After following the steps, one only needs to aim at the body of the opponent and slide the weapon slightly upwards. The crosshair will aim automatically at the head of the enemy. It is the most recommended setting for beginners to improve their aiming.

In fact, even professional players use similar settings to enhance their game. Though one might be a little less accurate at the start, one can master the technique with a bit of practice.

Free Fire

Advertisement

Thus, after coming to grips with the aforementioned technique, one will not have to worry about controlling the recoil of the weapon one is carrying. One can easily get the better of their opponents and emerge triumphant each time they play Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire: How to get new pet Ottero for free?