Free Fire Rampage update: APK download link for Android

Free Fire Rampage APK Direct Download Link

Free Fire Rampage is the latest update released by Garena on 3rd June 2020 and has added a lot of new features like the new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more.

The latest version of Free Fire Rampage has been released on Google Play Store for Android devices. The size of the update is around 350 MB. But if you have not received the update yet, Sportskeeda has provided the direct download links to download the latest version of the game.

How to download Free Fire Rampage update APK?

Free Fire Rampage APK Download Link: https://bit.ly/3042vIc

Free Fire Rampage OBB Download Link: https://bit.ly/2yWYXML

Free Fire OB22 update APK and OBB file download link

After downloading both files, follow the steps below to install Free Fire Rampage update on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

The size of the APK file is 42 MB and that of the OBB file is 506 MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has at least 1 GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error, 'There was a problem parsing the package' then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.

The new OB22 update is named as the 'Age of Steamers Patch' and focusses on the new character Wolfrahh. He has the ability to decrease the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer. He can also increase the damage made to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%. Free Fire also shared a live-action film of Wolfrahh on their official YouTube channel:

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire OB22 Update - List of upcoming features in Free Fire