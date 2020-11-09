Free Fire Redeem Code for 9th November [NA region]: Free leather zip jacket and Diamond Royale Voucher

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 strings or characters that include both alphabets and numbers. These codes provide players with an opportunity to get several in-game items including fashion items, gun boxes, emotes and more.

They are one of the best methods to acquire in-game items for free and require the least effort. However, the downside is that these codes can be used only by a specific number of players and are usually redeemable for a limited time frame.

In this article, we provide you with the latest redeem codes in Free Fire.

Free Fire Redeem Code for 9th November [NA region]

(Note: The code mentioned below is region-specific, and only the users from the NA region will be able to use the redeem code. Players from other regions will not be able to use the code.)

Redeem Code: TPFU7QHXG1EC

Rewards: Leather Zip Jacket, Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher

Rewards of the code

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem code in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire redemption center. Click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook. Users with a guest account will not be able to claim the redeem code to obtain rewards. Hence, they would have to link their account to any of the above sites.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

After the code is redeemed successfully, you will receive the rewards in the mail section of the game within 24 hours.

Reward in the mail section

If you encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used any further.

