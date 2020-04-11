Free Fire Redeem Code: How to get exclusive rewards using the redeem code?

A Step-by-step explanation on how to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem code.

Here's also a list of unique redeem codes released by Garena to reward Free Fire players.

Garena Free Fire

Garena never fails to surprise Free Fire players by giving exclusive rewards and in-game items for free. These rewards are given to the players upon the completion of various events, challenges and tasks in Free Fire. These make the game more enjoyable and encourage its players to spend more time in the game.

Apart from all this, Free Fire has a redeem code website through which users can get free rewards just by entering 12 characters of unique code. Moreover, this process takes no time, and it's also easy to accomplish. Most recently, Garena released a few unique codes which can be used at their official redeem centre to win items like outfits, gun skins and more.

Here's the list of unique codes, along with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem it in Free Fire.

List of Free Fire Redeem Codes

The below-listed codes are tested once and all of them are working fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible, as they will expire soon.

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

E7SK E1R6 31H1

D4G1 D33S D5D4

X90B 1SD6 WSFW

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

G4D1 126E 4D5S

FF49 MLIK ESGV

Z1KS 1ET6 43S1

How to use Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

Visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Login to your Free Fire account.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it in the website.

Click on Submit button and close the browser.

Open Free Fire game.

The rewards will be shown in the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Free Fire players can use four different login options to redeem their reward. Additionally, Garena has confirmed that these codes can't be redeemed in the guest account. It is mandatory to link Free Fire account with Facebook or VK in order to receive rewards.

Free Fire Devs recently released OB21 update which made several additions to the game. Following the latest update, Garena Free Fire has garnered over 500Million+ downloads on Google Playstore, and it has an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

