Free Fire redeem code for today (January 24th)

Garena Free Fire has a wide array of in-game items, including gun skins, characters, pets, costumes and more.

However, players usually have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to obtain these items.

Fortunately, redeem codes give players an opportunity to get these items for free. However, these codes have a usage limit set upon them.

Free Fire redeem code for January 24th

Redeem code: GZ3SLYFGTD8X

(Note: The redeem code is only available for selected regions, i.e., US, NA, and SAC. Hence, players from other areas will not be able to use it. Players will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to redeem the code)

Players can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official reward redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can click the link provided below to do the same.

Website: Click here

Step 2: They should next log in to their Free Fire account using Google, VK, Facebook, Huawei ID or Apple ID.

Players with a guest account will not be able to use the code. They would have to link their account with any of the above-mentioned sites.

Step 3: Players then have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

After the code is redeemed the players can collect the rewards

Step 4: After successful redemption, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any currency as a reward will be directly credited to the player’s account.

If players encounter an error while redeeming the code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used to obtain rewards any further. All that a player can do at that point is wait for new codes to be released.

