Free Fire redeem code for today (March 3rd): Another code for free Cosmic bounty hunter weapon loot crate

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship is currently underway, and the tournament offers a massive prize pool of 2.5millionn BDT (29,472 USD). The league stages of the tournament are in-progress, and Day 8 has finally come to an end. The fans can catch some exciting action and watch their favorite players face-off against each other.

There were a total of 3 live viewing milestones at 5k, 10k and 20k live viewership. One of them was crossed and a redeem code has been released.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 3rd)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCLY4LNC4B

Reward: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

(Duration: The code is only valid till March 3, 2021, 23:59 BST or March 3, 2021, 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow these steps to use the code and claim the rewards:

Step 1: First, the user will have to visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire. The link for it is provided below:

Free Fire redemption website: Click here

Step 2: They have to log in on the website via any available methods – Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter.

Log in via any of the methods

Note: Users with guest accounts wouldn’t be able to use the redeem code. Hence, they would have to bind their accounts using any of the means mentioned above.

Step 3: Next, players have to enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button.

Click on the 'OK' button

Step 4: They will be able to collect the rewards from the in-game email section. Any currency in the form of rewards will be directly credited to the accounts of the users.

After the code’s expiry, players wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards. Once the code has expired, the players cannot use them any further to claim the rewards. They will face an error which would state the following:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

It is worth noting that there is no way around this error.

