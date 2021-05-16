Free Fire redeem code for today (May 16th): Free Mr Waggor Boxes

Pets are a vital component of Garena Free Fire, as they aid players better their foes on the battlefield.

Users can purchase them from the store or also obtain them via boxes and crates based on their luck. These crates can usually be bought for around 25-50 diamonds and will provide a random reward.

A new Free Fire redeem code has been released for players in the European region that offers them multiple Mr Waggor boxes.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for May 16, 2021.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 16th)

2x Mr Waggor Box

Redeem code: BPDSDHCXPXWT

Note: Free Fire redeem codes only work in specific regions. The code provided above is for the Europe server. Therefore, users from any other region cannot use it to claim the items as mentioned above and will face the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Claiming rewards via Free Fire redeem code

Here’s a guide for players to obtain rewards through the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes can be used from the game’s rewards redemption site. Users can visit the website using the link provided below:

Website: Click here

Log in using any of the preferred platform

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire ID through their available method. This includes Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Since guest users cannot use a redeem code, they can consider binding their account via one of the given platforms to reap the rewards.

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Once logged in, players must enter the given code and press the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards are usually sent to users’ accounts within 24 hours.

Step 4: Players can collect them from the mail section of the game.

If the following error is displayed during redemption, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed,” it likely means that the code has expired.

Players can watch the video below to have an overview of the redemption process.