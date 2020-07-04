Free Fire Redeem codes 2020: How to use them?

Redeem codes can be used on the official redeem website of Garena Free Fire.

Redeem codes are special codes released by the developers that offer items like free skins, outfits, and more for free.

With the latest OB22 update of Free Fire, a bunch of new redeem codes have also been added for the game. Redeem codes can be used to claim free items and rewards in the game. Developers often add these kinds of codes with every new update.

Free skins and cosmetics are something that every Free Fire player wants. However, these unique codes are only valid for a limited time, and the players need to keep track of them before they expire. Redeem codes are shared publicly on the official social media handles of Garena. You can check the complete list of available redeem codes here.

In this article, we've explained the detailed process to redeem Free Fire codes.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes 2020?

Free permanent skins

You need to follow these steps to claim free items in Free Fire:

#1 Visit the Redemption Cente or Website

#2 Login to your Free Fire account on the website. The players can use four different methods to login.

#3 Copy any code and paste it under Redeem your code.

#4 Click on the Submit button and close the browser.

#5 Now, open Free Fire game on your device.

#6 You can collect your rewards by navigating to the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Garena Free Fire is one of the best survival shooter games available for smartphones. In a classic match, a total of 50 players drop on a remote island and search for weapons and equipment. The last man standing wins the game. Free Fire has over 500Million+ downloads on Google Play Store and an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

